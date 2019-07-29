Try this updated driver if GTA V is crashing on your Radeon RX 5700 graphics card

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

AMD is pushing out an incremental GPU driver update that is supposed to fix an issue that is causing Grand Theft Auto 5 to crash or hang on systems with a Radeon RX 5700 graphics card.

That is the main order of business for the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.4 driver release. Beyond being a better driver for GTA V, however, it also introduces more than a dozen other bug fixes. Here's the list:

Some system configurations may experience green color corruption after install of Radeon Software when running Windows 10 May 2019 update.

Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Radeon Performance Metrics may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.

Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows 7 system configurations.

Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

This is AMD's second Radeon driver in less than a week. Just a few days ago, AMD started pushing out its 19.7.3 release that was tuned for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. According to AMD, users can expect to see up to a 13 percent performance boost in that game.

That presumably applies to the 19.7.4 release, when comparing against the 19.7.2 driver as well.

AMD has a habit of announcing driver updates before they are actually available to download. So it goes with the 19.7.4 release—at the time of this writing, it's not showing up on AMD's website, but is supposed to be there within the hour (and perhaps by the time you're reading this). You can check for (and download) the latest driver here.