AMD says its new GPU driver bumps performance in Wolfenstein: Youngblood by 13%

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD and Nvidia now both have updated GPU drivers that are optimized for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Nvidia began rolling out its 431.60 driver earlier this week, and now AMD has followed suit for Radeon graphics card owners with its new 19.7.3 driver release.

In AMD's case, the company claims its 19.7.3 driver improves performance in Wolfenstein: Youngblood by 13 percent, compared to the previous 19.7.2 driver package. That's based on internal testing using a Radeon RX 5700.

It's not clear what kind of performance gains owners of other Radeon GPUs can expect, but a 13 percent hike in framerates at the top end is not too shabby, provided that extends beyond AMD's own labs.

The 19.7.3 driver release also introduces a bunch of bug fixes. They include:

League of Legends may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics with Windows 7 system configurations.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience DirectX 9 application crashes or hangs after an express upgrade of Radeon Software.

Windows Mixed Reality may fail to launch when Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Audio may be out of sync with videos when using Radeon ReLive VR.

Incorrect values may be shown in the power gauge for Radeon WattMan while applications are running on AMD Radeon VII.

AMD Log Utility Driver may intermittently fail to install on Windows 7 system configurations.

Radeon Anti-Lag may experience slight performance drops on some gaming applications when enabled.

Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics.

Radeon Overlay may experience flickering in Vulkan API games when Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.

Corruption may be observed in some tests when running Adobe Premier Pro 2019 benchmarks.

The release notes also point to a bunch of known issues, including one that affects RX 5700 owners who have enabled FreeSync on a 240Hz display. In such cases, stuttering can occur.

Here's the full list of known issues:

Some system configurations may experience green color corruption after install of Radeon Software when running Windows 10 May 2019 update.

Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240Hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Radeon Performance Metrics may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows 7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.

Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows 7 system configurations.

Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Go here to grab the latest Radeon driver.