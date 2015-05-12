Tom Clancy's The Division delayed to 2016

It was almost precisely one year ago that Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancy's The Division would be delayed to 2015. And today, to mark the near-anniversary of that event, Ubisoft revealed that Tom Clancy's The Division will be delayed to 2016.

The news comes by way of page 19 of Ubisoft's FY15 earnings presentation, released today in PDF format, which states rather blithely that the "highly anticipated open-world MMO RPG" with "amazing graphics" will release in the fourth quarter of its 2016 fiscal year. In calendar terms, that puts it somewhere between January 1 and March 31 of 2016.

"It is never an easy decision to move a launch date," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told IGN.

In spite of the delay, it's possible (and even likely) that The Division will feature prominently at this year's E3, which runs from June 16-18.