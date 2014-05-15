Tom Clancy's The Division delayed to 2015

The biggest news out of Ubisoft today is that Far Cry 4, which trades a tropical paradise for the cold of the Himalayas, will release in November . The quieter news is that Tom Clancy's The Division , also scheduled for this year, is being delayed. I imagine this decision being made after an old-fashioned Wild West showdown in the streets. "This town ain't big enough for the both of us," said Far Cry 4, menacing a pistol. "Well, uh, see you in 2015?" said The Division, as it jumped on a horse and rode off into the future.

More likely, Ubisoft realized The Division wasn't going to be ready for a holiday release. A post on The Division website announced the delay, stating "Tom Clancy's The Division will be available in 2015 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC." Their reason: "Working on The Division is a once in a lifetime opportunity for all of us at Massive, Reflections, and Red Storm Entertainment. We are creating something we are really proud of and we don't want to compromise on quality. We are going to release the game when it's ready."

The post also promises The Division will be at E3, so hopefully we'll be able to get a sense of how far into development Ubi's next shooter is. So far, Ubisoft has mostly hyped up the impressive Snowdrop engine powering The Division.