To the Moon follow-up Finding Paradise now has an official trailer

Finding Paradise is the loosely tied follow-up to Freebird Games' To the Moon and A Bird Story. The latest similarly-styled narrative role-player is due tomorrow, December 14, and now has an official trailer.

The action-heavy, loot box-featuring short that dropped last month was of course a tongue-in-cheek jab at current goings-on in the videogame industry, and was at odds with what Freebird's games tend to represent. The latest video is much more familiar in tone and presentation, against a typically lovely Laura Shigihara score.

Here's that:

Finding Paradise sees the return of To the Moon's Dr Rosalene and Dr Watts—while Colin, the child from 2014's A Bird Story, features now as an adult. Here's the game's Steam blurb with more on what this chapter's all about:

Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning... but only in their patients' heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

Finding Paradise is the second full episode of To the Moon's series. It follows the life of the doctors' new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle, and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature.

Finding Paradise is due tomorrow, December 14. Ahead of its launch, Freebird Games' head honcho Kan Gao released the following video on managing expectations: