This Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse absolutely slaps at £63

By

That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this top gaming mouse, which also comes with a charging dock.

Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse in Charging Dock accessory
This Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse deal is too good to ignore. In fact, I'm a Logitech G Pro Wireless kind of guy, and even I am tempted by this incredibly nimble and quick gaming mouse on offer at Amazon UK for a wild 58% off.

Technically, Amazon says it's 63% off, but even Razer lists this package, which includes Razer Viper Ultimate mouse and Charging Dock, at £149.99, rather than the £169.99 that Amazon says. This mouse has trended lower than that this past year, however, dropping to around the £112 in the spring, and even the £90 mark as recent as August.

At £62.99, though, this is truly the cheapest we've seen this mouse in its lifetime, likely a result of Razer's early Black Friday deals push. That's a fantastic price for a great gaming mouse that I've used on multiple occasions and like a lot. And it also puts a lot of wired gaming mice to shame, especially those with lofty price tags.

Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock | Wireless | Ambidextrous | 20K sensor | £149.99 £62.99 at Amazon UK (save £87)
The Razer Viper Ultimate is a fantastic gaming mouse with a whole lot to offer competitive gamers. It's quick, nimble, and it's a decent shape for most hands. While it's not quite as great a deal as Amazon makes out on the store page, this is still the cheapest we've ever seen this mouse in the UK. 

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed

Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse | Wireless| Ambidextrous | 25K sensor | £129.99 £71.99 at Amazon UK (save £58)
I couldn't not mention the Logitech G Pro Wireless here when it's also enjoying some time in the discount sun. I love this mouse and used it regularly for well over a year, and I still use something similar. It's immense. It's not the cheapest we've seen this mouse all year, but it's certainly a lot lower than its usual retail price.

The Razer Viper Ultimate certainly rivals the best, too. It weighs only 74g, comes with a 20K sensor, and features a charging dock for easy storage and battery management. We gave it a grand ol' score of 89 when we reviewed it in 2019.

All of which is to say it makes for a competitor to Logitech's G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, which I used for many years before replacing with the Logitech G Pro Wireless Superlight. What can I say, I choose a mouse and I stick with it. 

Either Razer or Logitech option makes for great gaming, and thankfully it appears they're in a price war to win your attention this time of year.

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.
