This Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse absolutely slaps at £63

This Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse deal is too good to ignore. In fact, I'm a Logitech G Pro Wireless kind of guy, and even I am tempted by this incredibly nimble and quick gaming mouse on offer at Amazon UK for a wild 58% off.

Technically, Amazon says it's 63% off, but even Razer lists this package, which includes Razer Viper Ultimate mouse and Charging Dock, at £149.99, rather than the £169.99 that Amazon says. This mouse has trended lower than that this past year, however, dropping to around the £112 in the spring, and even the £90 mark as recent as August.

At £62.99, though, this is truly the cheapest we've seen this mouse in its lifetime, likely a result of Razer's early Black Friday deals push. That's a fantastic price for a great gaming mouse that I've used on multiple occasions and like a lot. And it also puts a lot of wired gaming mice to shame, especially those with lofty price tags.

Razer Viper Ultimate Razer Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock | Wireless | Ambidextrous | 20K sensor | £149.99 £62.99 at Amazon UK (save £87)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a fantastic gaming mouse with a whole lot to offer competitive gamers. It's quick, nimble, and it's a decent shape for most hands. While it's not quite as great a deal as Amazon makes out on the store page, this is still the cheapest we've ever seen this mouse in the UK.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse | Wireless| Ambidextrous | 25K sensor | £129.99 £71.99 at Amazon UK (save £58)

I couldn't not mention the Logitech G Pro Wireless here when it's also enjoying some time in the discount sun. I love this mouse and used it regularly for well over a year, and I still use something similar. It's immense. It's not the cheapest we've seen this mouse all year, but it's certainly a lot lower than its usual retail price.

The Razer Viper Ultimate certainly rivals the best, too. It weighs only 74g, comes with a 20K sensor, and features a charging dock for easy storage and battery management. We gave it a grand ol' score of 89 when we reviewed it in 2019.

All of which is to say it makes for a competitor to Logitech's G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, which I used for many years before replacing with the Logitech G Pro Wireless Superlight. What can I say, I choose a mouse and I stick with it.

Either Razer or Logitech option makes for great gaming, and thankfully it appears they're in a price war to win your attention this time of year.