Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals 2022: more clickety clacks for less

Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Keyboard deals

2. Mouse deals

Black November, and most importantly the actual Black Friday weekend is the best time of year to secure yourself a brand-new gaming mouse or mechanical keyboard to spruce up your desk. After all, they are the most important pair of peripherals you'll use for PC gaming. If not for yourself, these items make for an excellent gift for the PC gamer in your life. This stuff doesn't come cheap, so seeing a zippy ambidextrous mouse or beautiful keyboard with some Cherry switches for half-off its retail price always puts a smile on my face.

Why upgrade? Perhaps you're looking for a lightweight mouse with a high DPI that comfortably fits your hand while playing the latest season of Fortnite. Or maybe you need a wireless mouse to cut the wires from your life. Personally, I'm a sucker for a mouse with a ton of programmable buttons for playing MOBAs. Either way, these Black Friday deals on gaming mice are worth every penny.

You're missing out if you haven't experienced the satisfying fingertipped joy of typing on a mechanical keyboard. Aside from type-feel, mechanical keyboards are known for their reliability and ability to take some abuse. With all the bells and whistles, these keyboards can be expensive, costing up to $250 in some cases. If you're not a gamer, don't worry. There is still value in scoring a deal on an ergonomic keyboard and mouse so you can preserve your precious wrists.

Expect tons of deals leading up to and during Black Friday. Thankfully, we've tested and played with dozens of the most popular keyboards and mouse combos throughout the year, so we know a good deal when we see one.

Our deal bots are working overtime scouring the web for Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab). This list will be updated regularly, all the way through to Cyber Monday.

When will Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals start to appear? With Amazon kicking things off with its Prime Early Access sale in October there are already a bunch of retailers starting to offer deals on PC peripherals. And as we get into November proper that will only ramp up all the way to the big Black Friday event on November 25.

What should I look out for in a Black Friday gaming keyboard or mouse? For starters, most of the top gaming keyboards use mechanical switches, and so too do the top gaming mice, for that matter. These differ from the usual membrane construction you'll find on cheaper keyboards, and that means greater responsiveness, reliability, and generally a nicer feel. Beyond that, gaming keyboards offer plenty of nice-to-have features, such as RGB lighting, media control keys, macro keys, USB passthrough, wireless connectivity, and much more. When it comes to gaming mice, you're looking more at the sensor that tracks your movements on your mouse pad. A good sensor will offer zero acceleration, track you accurately, and be able to withstand you throwing the mice hither and thither. Combined with a comfortable shape, you're looking at a winner. Throw in a cheaper price on top of all of those great features, and you have a keyboard or rodent set to last many years.

Black Friday keyboard deals

Our patented deal bots are working full-time, tracking down the best prices 24/7 so you don't have to.

Black Friday mouse deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day