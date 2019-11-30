This Black Friday deal gets you our favorite motherboard for $200, the lowest it's ever been

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Here's a great Black Friday gaming motherboard deal on our absolute favorite mobo: the Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra. It's been on sale a few times before but it's never been priced this low: for Black Friday the Gigabyte's Z390 Aorus Ultra motherboard is discounted to $199.99. That's $41 off. It's a great deal on a great motherboard.

The Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra sits atop our list of the best gaming motherboards because it's got great value for the price (especially on sale) with triple M.2 slots, ALC1220 audio, Intel Wi-Fi Wave2 and Ethernet. If you're a fan of some flash there's also a full RGB package (though you can disable it entirely if that's not your thing). If you want the same features from an ASUS or an MSI gaming motherboard, you'll have to pay a lot more.

The Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra is compatable with plenty of our favorite CPUs like the Intel Core i9-9900K, the i7-9700K, and the i5-9400F. If you're planning your next PC build, you'll want to start with a great motherboard, and this is one we wholeheartedly recommend. It's a great time to pick this beauty up at a discount.

GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Ultra | $199.99 (Save $41)

This is our favorite gaming motherboard and the discount at Amazon brings the price down to the lowest we've ever seen it. If you're planning your next PC build, this is a great motherboard to start with.View Deal

