The Witcher 3 patch 1.12 out now

Just as I was asserting that the thoroughness of CD Projekt Red's patching does away with the need for an Enhanced Edition, the Witcher 3 devs have gone and dropped another one on us: patch 1.12 is out now.

It mainly squashes bugs introduced with the Hearts of Stone expansion, but unlike another game I could name, the Witcher 3 as a whole is still enjoying fixes and interface improvements. I've selected some important changes along with personal favourites for your perusal, but the full changelog is right here.