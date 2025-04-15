'This is it. Our final major game patch for Baldur’s Gate 3': The colossal Patch 8 is finally here, marking the end of (non-bug fix) updates for Larian's triumphant RPG

Well, folks, we're finally here—at the end of a long and weary campaign. Baldur's Gate 3 has received its last major patch (apart from bug fixes and stuff), and it's the doozy to end all doozies. It really is also the last big update this time, so I hopefully won't have to endure further finger-waggles from Larian.

"This is it. Our final major game patch for Baldur’s Gate 3," read the introductory patch notes. "You’ve helped us make BG3 a bigger success than any of us could’ve ever hoped for, and that passion could keep us tweaking things and making changes until the end of time. But then we’d never be able to create something new."

The update, which you can download now, is utterly chocka with new features. Cross-play, for one, allows us to join our console and mac brethren using something called the "Larian Network"—you can even use mods, provided everyone has compatible ones installed.

Photo mode is also stupidly exciting—it can be accessed by hitting F9 or clicking the icon on the mini map. If you're playing BG3 with a controller like some sort of heathen, you can also click both control sticks in on your pad.

The only real limitation is that you can't change your party's position or camera angle during cutscenes, though you can still throw some filters on there if you want to make Astarion look #slay while he's going through some emotional turmoil.

The mode'll come packed with over 300 stickers, which seems like a lot. Also, modders'll be able to add some, and I shudder to think of the dark and grim pandoras box that Larian has just unlocked.

The real gameplay meat and potatoes, however, are the 12 new subclasses which, in case you need a reminder, are the:

Path of the Giant Barbarian

College of Glamour Bard

Death Domain Cleric

Circle of Stars Druid

Arcane Archer Fighter

Way of the Drunken Master Monk

Oath of the Crown Paladin

Swarmkeeper Ranger

Swashbuckler Rogue

Shadow Magic Sorcerer

Hexblade Warlock

Bladesinging Wizard

There are some supremely powerful multiclass options here. Special mention goes out to the Hexblade Warlock, with a one-level dip that's pretty much a no-brainer on almost every single Charisma-based class that might want to hit something with a sword or wield a shield at some point.

With new subclasses come some vitally important spells, too, such as the long-awaited blade cantrips: Gishes rejoice, the age of Booming Blade is finally here.

There's another pleasant surprise also coming to Baldur's Gate 3 in the form of "partial level editing" for modders. Level editing is something that's already been jailbroken, with new tech being discovered every day, but this official support to add little gubbins into the world of the Forgotten Realms should make doing so a lot easier for folks.

As Larian explains: "Whether you fancy creating your own NPC, dropping a metric ton of carrots across every existing level just for the sake of it, pledging your undying love to Shadowheart by turning all wolves into bunny rabbits or by moving them to the House of Hope, you’ll now be able to use the Toolkit to add or override certain template types in existing levels.

"Partial level editing means that what you won’t be able to do with the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit is add dialogues or change the static parts of the world like buildings, scenery or terrain. You can, however, create your own interactive objects like a chest that teleports away every time you get close to it—no one will touch your belongings ever again! Including you. Or you could make a salami statue that you can put in your pocket. The world truly is yours."

Larian has also worked with the modder Dmjr on some improvements to UI-dependent mods: "While the ImpUI mod isn’t currently being maintained, to help keep things running smoothly and to support the creative passion of those in the modding community, we’ve introduced minor changes to how some functionalities are handled in the Toolkit. Now, mod authors will be able to make changes directly for mods that rely on UI tweaks during Character Creation."

And, naturally, there's gameplay and bug fixes. Reams and reams of them. Yesterday, I wondered whether the 48 pages of notes would be the biggest patch in terms of raw wordage, a title that was previously bequeathed to Patch 3 at 23,576 words. Patch 8 doesn't compete, but it is still mighty, with 16,753 words to its name. A little ways off my guestimate of 19,000-20,000 words—but not by much.

As such, there's far too much for me to post here. Instead, I'll share my highlights in no particular order of importance:

Eldritch Knight's War Magic is just unilaterally fixed, which is great news for Gishes who have too much honour to cave to becoming a Sorcadin.

"An Honour Mode issue at High Hall where all party members would die when reaching the top of the stem if anyone in the party was being dominated by an enemy, causing a Game Over." Oof. Given I'm embarking on an honour mode playthrough, I sure am glad that's fixed.

"Added dance animations for some creatures that didn't have it, like ettercaps, kobolds, and harpies." Good for them.

"Added a new spot where the easter egg song plays. Happy hunting!" I give players around 48 hours before they find this.

"Tavern Brawler works with Wild Shapes in Honour Mode again": This is actually a massive buff to circle of the moon druids in honour mode, who could get a huge amount of extra DPS out of the Tavern Brawler feat.

"Greater Invisibility stealth checks now get progressively harder in Honour Mode": A pretty big debuff to a cheesy method of getting free advantage, or sometimes just being able to straight-up murder someone without starting combat.

"Fixed a bug where hurling a healing potion as a rogue in what is presumably an attempt to heal a target would trigger Sneak Attack and sometimes damage or even kill the target."

"Adjusted the Dark Justiciar Half-Plate for female characters, which, when worn without underwear underneath it, was letting the nips peek through."

"Asked Jaheira to kindly look at Lae'zel when she's talking to her."

"Steel Watchers can no longer get Drunk." Actually, nevermind. This is the worst patch ever.

All in all, Patch 8 is a very, very good excuse to boot up Baldur's Gate 3 again—now if you'll excuse me, I need to go and smite my way across the Forgotten Realms with my freshly-made Sorcadin. They're hungry for blood, and Booming Blade crits that will make the very gods themselves wet their pantaloons in fear.