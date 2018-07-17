Our top mouse for gaming is on sale for $50

Amazon is selling the Razer DeathAdder Elite for $49.99 today, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this mouse. That's almost as cheap as it was during last year's Black Friday event, when it was going for $42.50.

The DeathAdder Elite is one of best gaming mouse options for 2018. It's comfortable (if you're right-handed), fits well for both palm and claw grip styles, and sports a capable 16,000 dpi sensor (based on the Pixart PMW-3366).

There are seven programmable buttons on the DeathAdder Elite (counting the scroll wheel). You can also adjust its RGB lighting through Razer's Synapse software.

Go here to buy the DeathAdder Elite.

