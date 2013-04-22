Terraria update teased with pictures of a new biome - and a penguin

Re-Logic continue to tease the surprise Terraria update announced earlier in the year. In a forum post , designer and artist "Jimmarn" provides screenshots of a new ice biome. Rather than the light snow smattering that covered previous cold-weather climates in the game, this update appears to add a full winter world - with everything from frosty caverns to penguins.

"Some of you might wonder what Terraria related work I'm doing," writes Jimmarn, "and to be honest I do something in every category containing graphics/design. Everything from Tilesets, weapons, items, props, npc's to player graphics," suggesting the potentially huge scope of the update.

Previously Re-Logic head Andrew "Redigit" Spinks posted the below images, showing floating islands and jungle waterfalls: