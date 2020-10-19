Stare into the horrible eyes of these Rocket League Stay Puft wheels

I don't usually use licensed parts on my Rocket League cars, because they're the videogame equivalent of shirts purchased at Disneyland or given away at a convention, and I like to believe that I'm more fashionable than that. The creepiness of these Ghostbusters wheels might make me reconsider, though. Stare at them for a few seconds, because you've got to really steep in the chubby, toothless smile of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man before you feel what I'm feeling. Unsettling, aren't they?

Here's a closer look:

:D (Image credit: Psyonix)

These gooey wheels are part of a big set of Ghostbusters stuff that'll be up for grabs during Rocket League's Halloween event, which starts this week, on October 20. Completing event challenges will unlock those Stay Puft wheels, as well as Stay Puft and Slimer toppers, Ectoplasm and slime boosts, player banners, an avatar border, and a few other items.

The Rocket League in-game shop will also feature Ghostbusters items that cost real money, including the The Ecto-1 car body and a Stay Puft goal explosion if you want to complete the marshmallow set. See everything you can earn or buy here and in the trailer embedded below:

This isn't the first time Rocket League and Ghostbusters have met. The Ecto-1 and several other items were originally made available as Steam DLC during last year's Radical Summer event. (You can't buy that pack, or any licensed DLC, on Steam anymore.)

Honestly, I prefer it when seasonal events are just themed after the season itself, not a brand. Give me non-trademarked spooky stuff: Ghouls and goblins and regular ghosts, rather than ghosts that have been busted by Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray. Can we never move on from multimedia franchises created by people who got famous on Saturday Night Live?

Probably not, but the Haunted Hallows event includes more than just Ghostbusters stuff. There'll be items from previous years' events, and playing will earn a seasonal currency, Golden Pumpkins, which can be used to unlock Turbo, Nitro, and Vindicator series items. Haunted Hallows will also bring back the Heatseeker mode (but spooky), as well as Spike Rush on night maps.

I might grab those Stay Puft wheels despite all my protesting. I dropped into Diamond in Snow Day the other day, so clearly I've lost focus. Those unsettling eyes could be what wakes me up.