Make Doomguy even more powerful with all the Doom Eternal cheat codes

If you're looking for all the Doom Eternal cheat codes, you've stumbled on the right article. id Software's obscenely gory sequel is many things, but it isn't exactly subtle. That said, for all the gruesome Glory Kills and air dash refills, you can make the game even more over-the-top, if you want to.

There are 14 codes in Doom Eternal to collect, and they're one of many different types of collectible you can hunt to break up all the ruthless demon butchery. From extra lives to infinite ammo and applause from an invisible crowd, it's easy to ramp up the ridiculous if you know where to look. So, here are all the Doom Eternal cheat codes, and where to find them.

All Doom Eternal cheat codes

Wondering what types of gameplay tweaks you can make? Here's every cheat code in Doom Eternal:

Infinite Extra Lives: Player has infinite Extra Lives.

Infinite Extra Lives: Player has infinite Extra Lives.
IDDQD: Sentinel Armour is active for the whole mission.

Instant Stagger Mode: One hit from projectiles, explosions, Flame Belch, or dashing instantly staggers demons. It has no effect on unique bosses.

All Runes: All Runes unlocked.

Infinite Ammo: All weapons have infinite ammo.

IDKFA: All weapons are unlocked and mastered, and all equipment is unlocked.

Powerup Mode: Infinite Onslaught - Powerup is active for the whole mission.

Silver Bullet Mode: Staggered demons die from a single hit from projectiles, explosions, Flame Belch, or dashing.

Fully Upgraded Suit: All Praetor Suit Perks are unlocked.

Powerup Mode: Overdrive - Infinite Overdrive powerup is active for the whole mission.

Famine Mode: Demons do not drop health or armour on death.

Party Mode: Demons burst into confetti on full body gib, lower body gib, upper body gib, limb loss, and fatal headshots.

Powerup Mode: Berserk - Infinite Berserk powerup on map start. Only works on Hell on Earth, Exultia, Super Gore Nest, ARC Complex, and Mars Core.

QuakeCon Mode: An invisible audience cheers based on how you play.

An invisible audience cheers based on how you play. Activate All Cheats: Toggles all of the unlocked cheat codes.

How to use cheat codes in Doom Eternal

To use a code, launch Doom Eternal, select 'Campaign' followed by your save. Choose 'Mission Select' to bring up the list of missions you've completed so far. Pressing R on your keyboard reveals all the cheat codes you've unlocked so far.

The first one on the list is Activate All Cheats. This unlocks after you begin locating other cheat codes.

Doom Eternal cheat codes locations

Image 1 of 3 Fortress of Doom (External) (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 After using the Sentinel Batteries (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 All Runes cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Fortress of Doom code one: All Runes

From the main room in the Fortress of Doom, exit through the door at the back of the room, take the door on the left and go down the stairs. Walk forward through the large door in the middle and then bear right to take the doors that lead outside.

Ahead is a separate room that can be unlocked using two Sentinel Batteries. Once you've unlocked the door, enter the room and hop through the hole on the left side. Drop down onto the ledge below to find the code.

Fortress of Doom code two: Fully Upgraded Suit

Head out of the main room in the Fortress of Doom and walk forward into the room with the stained-glass windows. Shoot at the red target on the middle window on the right side to reveal a red jump pad on the floor. Use the jump pad to reach the ledge above and retrieve the code.

Image 1 of 4 Hell on Earth (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 4 Climb onto this box (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 4 Breakable vent (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 4 Infinite Extra Lives cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Hell on Earth: Infinite Extra Lives

Enter the subway by climbing through the broken train and walk to the end to pick up the Codex entry. Walk through the doorway on the right and eliminate the Zombies and Tentacle. Continue following the corridor past the second Tentacle. Then, bear right and climb onto the cube. Pull yourself up to the next floor and melee the breakable vent. At the end of the walkway is the code.

Image 1 of 3 Clear this room of enemies (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Use the monkey bar (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 IDDQD cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Cultist Base: IDDQD

After you find the Super Shotgun, clear the room filled with eight boxes. Each box has a breakable chain that you'll have to melee to unlock. The box will then lift to reveal enemies and resources. Once the room has been cleared, use one of the monkey bars sticking out of the skull in the middle of the room to propel yourself upwards then turn towards the centre pillar mid-air and dash to the ledge to retrieve the code.

Image 1 of 5 Head towards this ledge (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 5 Green skull (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 5 Large climbable pillar (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 5 Climb up (Image credit: id Software) Image 5 of 5 Silver Bullet Mode cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Doom Hunter Base: Silver Bullet Mode

After heading through the laser grid, walk forward through the doors, pull yourself up on the platform with the green light and turn right to jump and climb on the wall.

Climb to the top and stand on the platform, then jump and climb on the wall on the large pillar to your right. Shimmy around and climb upwards, then turn to the left to jump and dash into the window above. Hold onto the wall and turn around to dash over the red lasers on the floor below.

Interact with the green skull to open the doors on the giant pillar ahead. Jump onto the big pillar and shimmy around to the right until you can't go any further. Now climb upwards to stand on top of the pillar. Go straight ahead to claim your treasure.

Image 1 of 3 Super Gore Nest (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Breakable wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Infinite Ammo cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Super Gore Nest: Infinite Ammo

Stand opposite the altar where you place the keys, so the blue jump pad is on the right and ahead of you. Peer over the edge to see the circular window blocked by a bone wall. Jump and dash to reach it and melee the wall to enter. Walk to the end of the fleshy corridor to pick up the code.

Image 1 of 3 Monkey bar through the broken window (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Clear this room of enemeis (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 IDKFA cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Arc Complex: IDKFA

From the Convention Centre lobby area, head through the broken window on the right and use the monkey bar to swing across to the next building. Fight the demons in the room and drop down into the hole in the floor to pick up the IDKFA cheat code.

Image 1 of 3 Mars Core (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 3 Secret found (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 3 Powerup Mode Onslaught cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Mars Core: Powerup Mode - Onslaught

After watching the cutscene where the Doom Slayer climbs into the Ion Catapult, head into the room with the Tentacles and take the doorway on the right. Just to the right of a hole in the floor is the code.

Image 1 of 4 Taras Nabad (Image credit: id Software) Image 2 of 4 Breakable wall (Image credit: id Software) Image 3 of 4 Glittery room (Image credit: id Software) Image 4 of 4 Powerup Mode Overdrive cheat code (Image credit: id Software)

Taras Nabad: Powerup Mode - Overdrive

Fight the demons in the room surrounded by bone walls. At the end of the room is a gate with a red target on it and a secret behind. From this gate, walk through the doorway on the right and then walk up the stairs on the left. There's a breakable wall in the left corner of this room. Melee the wall and drop down into the glittery room below. Head past the Gore Nest to add Powerup Mode: Overdrive to your collection.

Nekravol: Famine Mode

Enter the room with the large rotating spike pillar and head past the two spiked blocks that move up and down. Straight ahead is a fiery window with three skulls above it—like a strange fireplace. Bear right and drop down the shaft to find yourself in a room with spinning spiked wheels, and the cheat code.

Nekravol Part Two code one: Party Mode

After the first fight, walk down the corridor on the left. Peer over the edge and drop down, turning mid-air to see a ledge. Dash and melee the wall to break it and grab Party Mode.

Nekravol Part Two code two: Instant Stagger Mode

Before jumping into the Argent Stream, stand on the ledge behind the green circle on the floor. Walk forward and jump into the shaft. Turn as you jump to see a small ledge in the wall. Dash in to collect the Instant Stagger Mode cheat code and a Praetor Suit point.

Urdak: Powerup Mode - Berserk

After aligning the second Celestial ring, exit the control room on the left and walk forward to the edge. Turn left to see a breakable wall. Jump, dash and melee the wall to enter a room that looks like a metallic grid. Climb up on the ledge ahead to grab the Powerup Mode: Berserk code.

Quakecon Mode

Fully upgrade the Praetor Suit to unlock this code.