Here's the password for the Fortress of Doom computer

What is the Doom Eternal computer code? You'll probably be asking that once you've made yourself at home amid the Fortress of Doom's labyrinthine corridors and found Doomguy's bedroom. Here you'll find seriously metal guitars, a weapon bucket, and, err, classical literature?

Anyway, the main thing that'll catch your eye is his old, boxy monitor in the corner—he could really use an upgrade. However, it holds some rewards that are just as retro. Once you log onto it and get ready to relax after a hard day's demon slaying, you'll see two mystery files that need a code to access them.

I'll show you how to get both of them, including the Doom Eternal computer code you need. The reward you get is a spoiler, so make sure you're really sure you want to know before scrolling down. Anyway, without further ado, here's the secret password you're looking for.

What is the Doom Eternal computer code?

The Doom Eternal computer code is: FLYNNTAGGART

If you're wider Doom knowledge isn't up to snuff, you won't know that Flynn Taggart is the main hero of the Doom novels. Fly is otherwise known as Doomguy. Kicking yourself a bit?

The first code you get automatically for beating the main story which gives you... Doom 1! That's pretty cool, but the code that unlocks the file on the right gives you something arguably just as awesome: Doom 2. So once you're done sending the demon scourge packing, you can relive some classic FPS moments inside one of the best modern ones around. That's a lot of gibs.