Save £100 on our favourite premium Steelseries gaming headset

If you've had your eye on one of the best Steelseries Arctis gaming headsets for a while, but haven't quite been able to justify the extraordinary expense, you're in luck. The Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is currently on sale for £150 on Amazon, netting you an impressive 40 percent saving. That's still a lot of money for a headset, but that equates to around £100 off the listed retail price. It is though one of our top picks, sitting at second place on our guide to the best gaming headsets.

There are a host of very ordinary-sounding gaming headsets out there in the wild, but this wired headset boasts premium, high-res speakers with high-density 40mm neodymium drivers. They give you crystal clear sound quality with a broad 10Hz - 40,000Hz frequency range. The polished steel and aluminium alloy construction gives this headset a sturdy feel while the Air Weave fabric ear cushions ensure a comfortable fit, regardless of how long you're wearing them.

The included GameDAC—which also acts as a digital-to-analog converter and a preamp—gives you fine control over your audio experience. Your game/chat mix can be easily adjusted, and you can tweak your EQ settings on the fly. The DTS Headphone-X surround can also be enabled or disabled with the press of a button.

The noise-cancelling, retractable mic also provides studio-quality voice clarity when you need to communicate during a game and for connectivity, you have the choice of USB, optical, and 3.5mm analog.

While this is a great deal, the Arctis Pro is still a premium headset so it may not be suitable if you're on a budget. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is much more reasonably priced and still sounds great, but our guide to the best gaming headsets should give you a few more options too. Alternatively, if you want to cut down on cord clutter, our list of the best wireless gaming headsets might be more to your taste.