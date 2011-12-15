Risen 2 release date set for April

Risen 2: Dark Waters will arrive in the US on April 24 and in Europe on April 27, according to a post on the Risen 2 news page . This time The Nameless Hero will adventure through the archipelagos of the Southern Seas, discovering great treasures, fighting sea monsters and punching gnomes on the Isle of Thieves . Despite the gloomy tag, Dark Waters looks like it's going to be a colourful, sunny place to explore, and full of pirates to boot. Find out more on the official Risen 2 site .