Star Wars Outlaws DLC A Pirate's Fortune announced for May 15
Yo ho ho and a season pass for me.
We first heard that Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws would be getting a pirate-themed expansion as the second story pack in the season pass, following the Lando-themed Wild Card DLC. Now, at Star Wars Celebration Japan, a release date has been announced, along with the trailer above.
A Pirate's Fortune will see Kay Vess working with the pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who you may know from The Clone Wars or the Smuggler's Run ride in Disneyland Galaxy's Edge or multiple other appearances across the Star Wars canon over the years. The DLC has the two of you team up in search of the Great Khepi Treasure somewhere in the Khepi system. Apparently it's in a tomb and there will doubtless be traps and a shocking betrayal at the finale.
Standing in opposition are Hondo's former employees, the Rokana Raiders led by Stinger Tash. On your side are the Miyuki Trade League, who want you to smuggle their goods in return for upgrades you can apply to your freighter, the Trailblazer.
When A Pirate's Fortune comes out, all Star Wars: Outlaws players will receive a batch of cosmetics based on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew—the show starring Jude Law on Disney+ that I hear is actually quite decent—including an outfit for your pet Nix, a trophy for the speeder, and a trinket for both the speeder and Trailblazer. It'll all appear as a delivery crate once the update patch is downloaded on May 15.
