Genshin Impact codes: free Primogems and Mora

Looking for the latest Genshin Impact codes? To get your hands on new characters in this open world gacha-RPG, you have to 'wish' for them using Primogems. While you can get a decent amount through opening chests, completing events, and doing daily commissions, it never hurts to have a few extra banked. If a character you want comes along, you can snatch them up.

This is where Genshin Impact codes come in. Though miHoYo used to give away a lot more, it now seems to exclusively release these free Primogem bonuses during its livestream for each new version of the game. There are usually three codes, and they only last a day, meaning you have to grab them pretty quick.

But there's almost always another Genshin Impact giveaway running, or a web event where you can grab some extra resources or Primogems. In this Genshin Impact promo codes guide, I'll run through the latest freebies available, and any opportunities to score yourself some free stuff in giveaways.

Codes

Genshin Impact new codes

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems, three Hero’s Wit (this code is always active but can only be used once)

Expired codes:

How to redeem

How do I redeem Genshin Impact codes?

To redeem your Genshin Impact code simply follow these instructions:

Head on over to miHoYo's gift redemption site

Log in to your account and region

Copy a code from the list into the box

Head to your in-game mailbox to get your rewards

Do note that you have to be at least Adventure Rank 10 in order to redeem the codes. If you're looking for some tips to raise you rank, this Genshin Impact guide can help.

Giveaways

Genshin Impact giveaways

Looking for some more ways to get free stuff in Genshin Impact? Here are the giveaways that are currently on offer:

Passage of Clouds and Stars: This is the daily login bonus for the first anniversary period, and can get you ten Intertwined Fates for wishing if you collect it every day for a week.

This is the daily login bonus for the first anniversary period, and can get you ten Intertwined Fates for wishing if you collect it every day for a week. Thank you message: If you log in for four days in a row during the anniversary period, you should also receive a message per day with 400 Primogems, with a special harp furnishing on the final day.

If you're looking for more giveaways, they often happen in the Discord or on the official hoyolab forum.