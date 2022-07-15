Where to find the Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact

Phantasmal Conches are a big part of Genshin Impact 2.8's new Summertime Odyssey event. Those of you who visited the Golden Apple Archipelago last year will remember running around collecting Echoing Conches, and the concept here is basically the same, except this time you can get a fancy new outfit for Fischl.

Ein Immernachtstraum may be a bit of a mouthful, but it finally makes Fischl look the part of a princess—or at least the one that she pretends to be. In this Phantasmal Conches guide, I'll tell you where you can find these sea-shell locations across the Golden Apple Archipelago, and just generally how the Resonating Visions event works so you can get Fischl's new threads.

Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conches: Where to find

The good news is that Phantasmal Conches are extremely easy to find and, like the sigils from Enkanomiya or Anemoculus, they appear on your mini-map when you get close, making it a lot easier to suss out their specific location. Fourteen of the Phantasmal Conches and their respective locations are available on the official miHoYo interactive map for Genshin Impact, so if you don't want to work them out yourself, you can just head over there to quickly grab them.

Image 1 of 2 The Phantasmal Conch locations from the official miHoYo map. (Image credit: miHoYo ) Image 1 of 2 The Resonating Visions event in-game (Image credit: miHoYo ) Image 1 of 2

You'll need 16 out of 20 Phantasmal Conches to grab the new Ein Immernachtstraum outfit for Fischl, but as of the event's launch, there are currently just 14 scattered across the archipelago. We're not sure if all of the conches have been released at once; it wouldn't be strange considering miHoYo's usual staggering of events if it left some out that will be added later, but we haven't been able to confirm this yet. Either way there are:

Four on the Broken Isle

Three on Twinning Isle

Three on Pudding Isle

Three on Miraculous Isle

One on the central island

miHoYo will probably just add the rest to the interactive map when they go up, but I'll be sure to add any more than the current 14 if I find any. The Phantasmal Conches will also give you some little text snippets that will eventually reveal an entire story you can piece together when you get them all.