Razer's hardware bundle with a keyboard, mouse, and headset is on sale for $69

Now might not be the best time to build a new gaming PC (or buy one), but thankfully, no one has figured out how to mine cryptocurrency with a keyboard yet. There are still plenty of great deals to be had on gaming accessories, like Razer's discounted 'Power Up' bundle currently available for $69.00. For the price of a new PS5 game, you can get Razer's Cynosa Lite keyboard, Viper mouse, and Kraken X Lite headset in one package.

The first item in this bundle is the Razer Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, with "soft cushioned gaming-grade keys" (read: membrane keys), single-zone RGB backlighting, 10-key rollover, a spill-resistant design, and programmable keys. Nothing to write home about, but our friends at TechRadar liked the comfortable typing and decent build quality.

Razer also threw in its Viper gaming mouse, which uses an ambidextrous design (left-handed gamers, rejoice!) and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor. All the buttons can be programmed, and the RGB light on the Razer logo can be customized to any color. Besides the lack of wireless connectivity, this is a great mouse for just about anyone.

The last item in the package is the Kraken X Lite headset, with a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, 40mm drivers, and ultra-light design. Tom's Guide gave it 3/5 stars for it's sleek design and comfortable fit, but noted that the microphone can't be moved or detached.