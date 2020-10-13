You can grab the best Razer gaming mice for as little as $20 this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is throwing up some of the best Razer gaming mice Prime deals Amazon has ever had for us. This year is turning out to be nothing short of a rodent-based bonanza, and there are definitely some deals worth taking a look at if you're in the market for a dependable gaming mouse.

Razer has been smattered across our list of the best gaming mice for a while, and for good reason. Right now there are a few of our top picks going for some great prices on Amazon. In particular, its worth taking a look at the Razer Deathadder V2 (top of our list) considering it's at its cheapest price ever, and has one of the best sensors on the market, among countless other plusses.

The Razer Naga Trinity is also down by 40%, and the Razer Viper Ultimate has had a good 23% knocked off its sticker price, although that is without the nifty charging dock.

Needless to say, this might be a great chance to nab some deals. So, whether you're looking to accessorize your first build, or are just trying to power-up your peripheral game, check out the below list of some of the best deals today on Razer gaming mice

Razer DeathAdder v2 | $69.99 $55.99

This impressive pro peripheral takes point on our list of best gaming mice. It was already a bargain but now Amazon have taken it down by 20% its at its cheapest price to date. Certainly worth a look.View Deal

DeathAdder Essential - White | $49.99 $19.99

If the snowy look is your bag this is a simple, sleek alternative to some to the flashier models. The DPI might be lacking and it's not as programmable, but it's going to do the job if you're on a budget, and for practically pocket-change.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Wired MMO | $89.99 $59.99

We've logged it as the best MMO gaming mouse around, and its just gotten a 40% price drop. It's highly customisable with an array of side panels, which makes it a dream for MMO players who want their quickbar on super easy access.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless | $129.99 $99.99

At 23% off, this is hard to ignore. No dock with this version, but don't let that put you off. This holds a place in our list of the best gaming mice around due to its incredible sensor and great battery life. Highly recommended.View Deal

DeathAdder Essential - Black | $49.99 $31.35

Less blindingly obtrusive than the white version, and unlikely to contrast with the majority of setups, the DeathAdder Essential black model hasn't had as much of a price-cut, but its still a bit of a steal and still at it's cheapest price ever.View Deal

Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless | $59.99 $39.99

Perhaps the Basilisk isn't the most programmable of vermin, but it does have a great battery life, and a super comfy grip for long sessions. Now with 33% off, it might be worth a look.View Deal

Razer Viper | $79.99 $47.99

Another for the goofy-stance clickers among us, the Viper has had 40% shaved off the RRP. This is the cheapest we've seen the 16,000 DPI, ambidextrous mouse, and with speedy switches like these, I'd recommend taking a look.View Deal

Razer Mamba Elite | $89.99 $49.99

Some more high quality gear here, almost as good as the DeathAdder, but not as fancy. This one's had a 44% price drop, and with some very positive reviews, it could be the rodent for you.View Deal

Razer Mamba Wireless - Gears of War Ed. | $129.99 $59.99

This gorgeous themed mouse has one's gone down by a massive 54% today, which makes it worth checking out. I personally love the gunmetal grey look, and while its not the highest DPI or battery life, it'll undoubtedly set off a Gears themed battlestation.View Deal

Razer Basilisk v2 | $79.99 $63.99

Another great mouse here at the best price it's ever been. Complete with speedy 20K DPI, 11 programmable buttons and even a nice little thumb rest to help yolk your minor phalangeal burdens. View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless | $149.99 $99.99

Unfortunately this ones not got a dock with it, but for all the other features you're getting, it's worth overlooking this small omission. This 20K DPI mouse is at its lowest ever price, with 33% off right now, so do check it out.View Deal

There are a lot of amazing deals out there today, and it sometimes feels like you're wading through to find things that are worth your time. I hope the above selection has given you a break from searching. if you're looking for a Razer keyboard to pair one of these sweet rodents with, feel free to check out our take on the Razer gaming keyboard deals for prime day.