The best Razer gaming keyboards have never been as cheap as on Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is showering us with some of the best Razer gaming keyboard deals Amazon has ever thrown up. With some never-before-seen sale prices emerging on Razer gaming keyboards, the deal season festivities are kicking off with Prime Day sales that’ll knock your keycaps off.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 homepage

A couple of Razer keyboards have permeated our best gaming keyboard list, namely: the Razer Cynosa Chroma and Razer Huntsman Elite. And the Razer Turret even snaked its way into the best wireless gaming keyboards this year. All of the above are champions in their own right, and right now the Razer gaming keyboard deals popping up on Amazon are almost too great to ignore.

The most notable Razer gaming keyboards on sale now (the two at the top of the list) are at the lowest price they've ever been, namely the Razer BlackWidow and Razer Huntsman Tenkeyless Tournament edition—so buckle up, my friend, you're in for some super edgy, sneki deals here.

Razer BlackWidow | $119.99 $69.99

One of the best full sized gaming keyboard deals around for prime day 2020, we can't recommend it enough as its currently at its best price ever.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL | $129.99 $89.99

If you're after some fancy linear optical switches for your battlestation, the Huntsman tenkeyless tournament edition might be right up your street. Complete with detachable USB-C cable, this one's also at its lowest ever price.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma | $59.99 $45.99

If membrane is more your jam, this is a bit of a steal for the already reasonably priced Chroma. It does the job and has the best feeling membrane around.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 TKL | $139.99 $69.99

For something a little more compact but with all the bite. With options for green, orange or yellow switches, you might be inclined toward the Tenkeyless version of the BlackWidow—now cheaper than ever.View Deal

Razer Huntsman | $149.99 $79.99

The no-nensense version of the Huntsman elite (which holds a place in our best gaming keyboards of 2020). This opto-mechanical keyboard is certainly worth a look right now.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Gears of WAR 5 Edition | $199.99 $99.99

Something a little more thematic, this full sized keyboard has the same lightning fast optical switches but with a makeover from one of your favorite FPS franchises. Check out that gun metal goodness.View Deal

The Razer BlackWidow, although it has its downsides (no passthrough or discrete media controls) it's being listed today at such a steal I recommend you look past these—you'll be missing out if you don't. It's a sturdy and versatile full-sized mechanical keyboard at a really great price.

Similarly, the tenkeyless tournament version of the optical-switch Huntsman might be a tough sell for the spreadsheet wranglers among us, but it is a pro gaming piece of kit and at a very exciting price-point right now.