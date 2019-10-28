Razer Black Friday offers and deals 2019

Anyone looking for a new laptop or PC accessory will be keeping one eye on the Razer Black Friday prices this November. While they're not for everyone, Razer is one of the most consistent and reliable brands in the PC gaming space, and some of their kit is first-class. While most will only choose to pick up a Razer mouse or keyboard, some of which are among our best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse guides, a lucky few will be able to snap up a Razer Blade laptop this year. The Advanced 2019 model is one of our favorite laptops, and it's a genuinely beautiful, powerful thin and light piece of tech.

The good news for anyone looking for products from the gaming gear maker is that Razer Black Friday deals are often the highlights of the November shopping period. Not only are some of the best products on offer, but they usually have some of the deepest discounts, so represent excellent value for money. Again, because Razer is a major name in PC gaming, the company can afford to make big price cuts when it comes to Black Friday, where other manufacturers have to be more cautious. So, we're going to specifically round-up all the cheapest Razer offers right here, throughout November and December, to show you what's available.

Razer Black Friday promo - when does it start?

The Razer Black Friday bargains are likely to be found all throughout November and December but, if you want to get factual, then Black Friday itself is 29 November. That's the day after Thanksgiving, as is traditional. While the savings will be good throughout the months leading up to the Holidays, expect to see the biggest discounts on Black Friday itself, or on Cyber Monday (2 December). In fact, if you're looking for a Razer peripheral, like a mouse or headset, you might find the savings better on Cyber Monday as that's when people tend to make impulse purchases after the main Black Friday scrum. These items are relatively inexpensive, and Razer knows it, so they tend to reduce them to decent prices late in the sales period to tempt anyone in search for last-minute gifts.

Exactly when will the prices start to get lower? We usually see retailers start to slash list-prices about ten days before Black Friday itself. That's good and all but the very best deals will come from Razer itself, and these start on the same week as Black Friday, so we'll be watching them as of Monday, November 25.

Best Razer deals right now

Of course, you don't have to wait for Black Friday at all. Some of the cheapest Razer deals just happen around this time of year and if you have a sharp eye, you can pick up a bargain or two well in advance of the late-November madness. Here are the best ones we can find right now.

Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse | $44.99 (save $25)

This mouse is often on sale, but that doesn't make it any less of a bargain. You get one of the best mice for shooters and faster games, for less than $45. Nice.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma membrane keyboard | $44.99 (save 25%)

Another item that's regularly on offer, this membrane keyboard is currently $15 off. Not everyone likes a membrane, as mechanical is best for gaming, but for those who do... this is perfect.View Deal

Money saving tips

If you're looking to buy anything from the Razer Black Friday sales, it pays to know what to pick and how best to make sure you're getting a good deal. As we've mentioned, some Razer products can regularly be found to be on offer, so you need to know what is 'a good deal' and what is just 'business as usual' over Black Friday. Here are some tips to help you make the right decision.

1. Use price-tracking sites

While we will be picking out the best deals for you, it pays to know exactly how much you're saving on the average price of a product, rather than just the list price. Sure, it may look great to see a mouse for $50, down from $75, but if that same mouse has been averaging $55 for most of the year... the deal seems far less sweet. We use sites like CamelCamelCamel to track the price history of a product, so we know when something has hit the lowest ever, or if something is a particularly solid deal. You don't always have to catch something at the lowest possible price for it to be worth buying, but it does feel good to know you've spent as little as possible when it does happen.

2. Know what you want to buy

This applies when you're picking up a high-value item, like a laptop. You should have an idea of what spec you want to achieve, and what model you'd want before the sales start. With laptop specs varying quite a lot, you need to be aware of what's absolutely essential in your build, and what is a little more optional. Do you need a 20-series GPU in there? Or is the screen more important? What size SSD do you really need in the laptop, and what can you supplement with an external drive?

3. Spend to your budget

The best advice we can give you is to spend to the budget you have in mind for Black Friday. Say you've assigned $120 for a headset: it's better to get a $150 headset for $120, than a $120 headset for $100. Why? While you've already budgeted for the money, and are comfortable spending it, you'll get more from a more premium headset than a cheaper one. You'll feel better about having that superior product than you will by saving $20 on a not-quite-as-good model. So, our advice is: be realistic about how much you want to spend, and either spend all of it or push yourself slightly higher to get something even better than you ever thought you could afford. Future you will thank you for it.