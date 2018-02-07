Rare will discuss Sea of Thieves' journey to PC at the PCG Weekender next week

Sea of Thieves left a good impression in its closed beta last week, and next Saturday at 17.00, Rare will take to the Developer Stage at the PC Gamer Weekender on to discuss the game's journey to PC. Ted Timmins, PC design lead, will discuss his work in making the pirate-'em-up appealing to PC players. Here's what you can expect from the panel:

"As our first PC game, we had an opportunity with Sea of Thieves to build it for the PC community. We figured that to achieve this we needed to work with the PC community from day one, so here is our story..."

Attendees will also have the chance to ask Ted a few questions at the end, so don't miss it. Check out the rest of the panels announced so far here and here, and don't forget you can save 20% on Weekender tickets using the code PCG. Prices start at just £12.99.