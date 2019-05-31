The PC Gaming Show 2019 lineup so far

The 2019 PC Gaming Show will be streamed live from LA on Monday, June 10. Watch here!

One of the greatest tests of our watercooling setups each year is the months-long email binge that the PC Gamer team goes on in February. Every year around this time we mail, call, and generally bother every developer we know and ask them if they want to be a part of the PC Gaming Show, the E3 showcase for our favorite hobby. It's a moment we look forward to on the calendar because we never know who's going to say yes, and what secret projects they'll have.

In 2016, the PC Gaming Show brought together Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Dawn of War 3, the next Deus Ex, the reveals of Arma 3 Apex and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, and some absurd ARK dinosaurs.

In 2017, Firaxis hopped out of its dropship with XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, our favorite expansion of the year. We also saw Wargroove, BattleTech, and Klei's take on the JRPG, Griftlands. Some guy named PlayerUnknown sat down to talk about some game named after him.

In 2018, Satisfactory made its first appearance along with the gorgeous Sable , which still has my favorite song ever in a trailer. Maneater made us feel justified in our desire to become a shark, we learned Yakuza was on its way to PC, and Noita, Neo Cab, Nightcall, and The Forgotten City surprised us with wholly original spins on their genres.

Each year since it's inception, the PC Gaming Show has been created in conjunction with sponsors. Past presenting partners have included Intel, AMD, and Microsoft. This year the PC Gaming Show's presenting sponsor is the Epic Games store. Epic will reveal brand new material for several games, including some exclusives, coming to the Epic Games store. To be clear, this doesn't mean that all of the games presented at the PC Gaming Show are partnered with Epic. Expect more than 20 different developers to show new trailers or make announcements.

Additional sponsors include E-WIN, Frontier, Funcom, Paradox Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment, Rebellion, and Tripwire Interactive. PC gaming wouldn't have a presence at E3 without the support of these companies.

With less than a month to go before E3, here are some of the other folks who will be taking the stage in Los Angeles for PC Gaming Show 2019:

Annapurna Interactive

Chucklefish

Digital Extremes

Digital Uppercut

Fatshark

Fellow Traveller

Modus Games

Raw Fury

Re-Logic

These are just some of the studios and companies you'll see—more will be announced. Hosts Day[9] and Frankie Ward will return to present this pile of never-before-seen trailers and deliver interviews.

To think that from 2012 to 2014, we wrote an over-the-top article that playfully imagined what this conference would be like. Five years in, we're still pinching ourselves a little: it's real, and PC gaming will hopefully forever have a place at the biggest gaming expo of the year.