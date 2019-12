It's a new year, which means a brand new, super shiny, revamped PC Gamer UK podcast! True, there are many similarities to the old PC Gamer UK podcast, but the studio was decidedly cooler than usual on account of it being winter now. Tim, Tom, Graham and Rich gather to discuss our gaming new year resolutions, with words on Dota 2, our most unusual picks for this year's top 100 and our gaming predictions for 2012.

Download the MP3 , subscribe , or find our older podcasts here .