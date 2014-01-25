Double Fine frontpersons Tim Schafer and Greg Rice join us as special guests this week to talk Broken Age , their latest game, Kickstarter, the adventure game genre, and reflect a little on their experience Steam Machines and the Steam Controller, which they've been using recently.

PC Gamer Podcast 369 - Our Neighbor Tim

