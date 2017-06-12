Obsidian teases more Tyranny

Obsidian’s villainous RPG Tyranny might be getting some DLC in the near future, and the studio has been teasing an announcement on Twitter.

Two cryptic tweets appeared over the weekend, each with a single piece of art, a volcano and perhaps a dungeon wall, accompanied by a date. June 13. That’s tomorrow, in case you’ve lost your calendar.

What is going to be announced is anyone’s guess, but given that the end of Tyranny left things open for more adventures, there’s a good chance it’s some DLC. Less likely is a sequel, unfortunately, as Tyranny wasn’t nearly as successful as Obsidian’s other recent RPG, Pillars of Eternity.

We’ll find out tomorrow.

