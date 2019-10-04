Best Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 2019

If you’re pulling out all the stops and buying a top-of-the-line GPU, you may as well check out the best Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 deals. It may not a huge saving, especially if you’re going for a 2080 Ti or 2080 Super, but every dollar saved is another dollar you can spend on games that actually take advantage of its incredible capacity to run games in 4K with ray tracing and every fancy graphics setting your games have to offer. You know, the kind of crazy stuff you can do when you buy the best graphics card on the market.

While prices have not dropped quite as quickly as we might have hoped following the RX 2080 Super launch in July, prices have started to decline slightly. The going sale price for a 2080 seems to be $650-675, which is still a lot of money. You are getting a decent bang for your buck, though, assuming you’re upgrading from an Nvidia 10-series card or lower. Plus, I think the value proposition of the 2080 has increased quite a bit in recent months as games like Control have shown what developers can do with ray tracing and more powerful graphics options. If you can't find a good price now, check back for our Black Friday graphics card deals in November.

Best Nvidia RTX 2080 Super deals

We'd recommend the Super card because it's the better version of the basic 2080, although if you can find a decent deal on a regular 2080 you're unlikely to be disappointed and you will still have one of the top of the range GPUs in your PC. So, here are the best current prices on the regular 2080.

Best Nvidia RTX 2080 deals (base model)

If you're looking for something more powerful, the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is a monster of a card—with a big old price tag to match, but if you go for it and have that budget available to you then embrace the power! While these were always above $1000 for the longest time, we have started to see the card dip lower, so they're becoming semi-affordable. Here are all your current options:

Another way to get in the action is to buy a pre-built gaming PC. Alienware , Avadirect , CyberPowerPC , Digital Storm , Falcon-Northwest , iBuyPower , Maingear , Origin PC , and Xidax all have GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti options. It's really up to you what spec you decide to go for here, but if you're putting a 2080 in there, you'll need the other components to make the most of it. That means a newer CPU from either Intel or AMD, at least 16GB of RAM (we'd recommend 32GB) and an M.2 SSD to make sure load times aren't slowing you down.

Best CPU for gaming | Best gaming motherboards | Best DDR4 RAM |

Best SSD for gaming | Best graphics card| Best gaming monitor