As tariff chaos looms, Nvidia's RTX 5070 GPU is actually available below MSRP in the UK

With GPU prices already having gone bananas and tariffs of 145% seemingly set to wallop almost everything coming out of China, is it odd to report that you can actually buy an Nvidia RTX 5070 for below MSRP? A little, surely.

The catch is that the card is being offered in the UK, so this is not a US or worldwide opportunity. But for the record, the Gainward GeForce RTX 5070 Python III can be had right now for £518.99 from Overclockers.

The official UK MSRP is currently £529, slightly lower than its original £539 launch MSRP in the UK. It's also worth noting that Overclockers is one of the UK's most prominent retailers of PC hardware. So, this is very much a legitimate offering from a well-established vendor.

Gainward RTX 5070 | 12 GB GDDR7 | 6144 shaders | 2512 MHz boost | £518.99 at Overclockers

The RTX 5070 isn't a huge leap over the RTX 4070, but it is that little bit faster. And it comes with Nvidia's fabulous feature set. This Gainward card slips a little under the UK's £529 MSRP, which is certainly novel in current graphics card environment of ever-escalating prices.

Now, if this is an appealing deal for an RTX 5070, the question remains if the RTX 5070 itself is a strong buy. On the downside, it represents relatively little advance over the old RTX 4070. That's why it scored a lowly 61% in our review.

That low score wasn't due to some hideous flaw or lack of features. Viewed outside of the prism of pricing, the RTX 5070's silicon is seriously slick and the RTX 50-series as a whole offers clearly the best GPU feature set.

But it also represents so little advance over the last-gen RTX 4070 for both performance and features, it's very hard not to be disappointed. All that said, we are where we are with current GPU technology and pricing and, in the current environment, a 5070 for below MSRP is a strong buy.

That's partly because AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT are selling above MSRP in the case of the former and very hard to find at all in the case of the latter. So, you can have an RX 9070 non-XT for about £580 in the UK. But it doesn't have as strong a feature set as the 5070.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyhow, it's very hard to say where GPU prices go from here. Will non-US pricing continue to slide with more and more options at or below MSRP? Could the US see a huge spike thanks to those supposed 145% tariffs? It's all terribly hard to predict.