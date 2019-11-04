Nvidia fires off a new GPU driver to prep your PC for Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 makes its much anticipated debut on PC tomorrow, November 5, bringing with it gorgeous graphics and slick mouse controls. If you own a GeForce graphics card, you can ready your PC for the game's launch with Nvidia's new 444.12 WHQL driver package. This is a "Game Ready" driver release that is tuned for Red Dead Redemption 2.

"Game Ready drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including virtual reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia explains.

In a related blog post, Nvidia provides some basic guidance on achieving 60 fps. At 3840x2160 with the detail level at medium-high, Nvidia says you will need a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. At 2560x1440 with the detail level at high, Nvidia recommends a 2070 Super, and a 1920x1080 (also at high), the company says a 2060 will get the job done.

We'll have our own performance analysis in time, but generally speaking, there you go. We'll be looking at the full set of graphics settings and how they affect performance sometime tomorrow, but as usual 4K 60 fps isn't going to come cheap.

Outside of Red Dead Redemption 2, the 444.12 WHQL driver package enables G-Sync Compatible support on select 2019 model LG OLED TVs, including its B9, C9, and E9 series. This will also require a firmware update on LG's part, which have begun rolling out. Note that since this is going through HDMI 2.1, you'll need a Turing card (RTX 2000 or GTX 1600 series). Still, it's something to keep in mind if you're planning to upgrade your TV or GPU during Black Friday.

There's only one fixed issue this time around—Nvidia stomped out a bug that was causing Super Robot Wars V to crash to a white screen. As for open issues, there are two:

[Battlefield V][G-Sync][HDR]: When G-Sync and HDR are enabled, the game cannot be maximized to full-screen after being minimized to the taskbar.

[Grand Theft Auto V]: The game frequently crashes.

You can snag Nvidia's latest GPU driver through GeForce Experience, or hit this link to grab and install it manually. Also check out our guide on how to update drivers for tips on best practices.