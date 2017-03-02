Nier: Automata release date and system requirements revealed on Steam [Updated]

Update: Nier: Automata is now listed on Steam for $60/£40/€60, with a March 17 release date and the system requirements listed below. I'd say that makes it properly official.

Original story:

The launch date for Nier: Automata on the PC has been revealed by Square Enix's Japanese support site (via Gematsu) as March 17, a week later than the March 10 date that slipped out last month but still not too far off. The posting also includes a breakdown of the game's minimum and recommend system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)

CPU: Intel Core i3 2100 or higher, AMD A8-6500 or higher

Memory: 4GB or higher

Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB or higher

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher

Communication Environment: Broadband or higher

Screen Resolution: 1280×720

DirectX: DirectX 11

Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)

Recommended:

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)

CPU: Intel Core i5 4670 or higher, AMD A10-7850K or higher

Memory: 8GB or higher

Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 VRAM 4GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or higher

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher

Communication Environment: Broadband or higher

Screen Resolution: 1920×1080

DirectX: DirectX 11

Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)

You can get a closer look at what's in store in Nier: Automata in the half-hour "Exploring Earth's Distant Future" trailer that was released earlier this week.