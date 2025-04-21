Super Robot Wars Y pits Gundams against Godzilla in a huge showcase and release date announcement trailer

The long dark era of Super Robot Wars games being Japanese-only releases is over, the curse shattered by the enormous anniversary blowout game Super Robot Wars 30. Now, Super Robot Wars Y, second in the very long-running strategy RPG/interactive fanfiction franchise to get a global release has a release date, and it's just a few months away.

Super Robot Wars Y will be coming to Steam on August 28, according to a massive showcase trailer that Bandai Namco rolled out, introducing all the shows that'll feature in the game's initial release. If you've ever wanted to see a Gundam throw down with Godzilla, you're in for a treat. There are SO many Mobile Suits on show, and the chonkiest of all 'Zillas. Check them out in the 13+ minute long video below.

SUPER ROBOT WARS Y - Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Lovers of romantic lesbian mech drama will be well-served here, with SRW Y being the first in the series to feature Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (which you can and should watch in its entirety free on YouTube), and its anxiety-wracked wunderkind heroine Suletta Mercury. For those preferring their giant robots a little sillier, classic mech-brawling martial arts saga G Gundam is getting a showing too, as well as Gundam Seed, Zeta, Char's Counterattack—it's a lot of Gundam!

This game will also feature the post-apocalyptic Getter Robo Arc, Macross Delta, Code Geass and a couple more '80s picks like Aura Battler Dunbine and Heavy Metal L-Gaim. And for those who want to throw down with kaiju, there's SSSS Dynazenon (an Ultraman spinoff), and Netflix's recent Godzilla Singular Point, which features an extra small and cute version of Jet Jaguar facing down the extremely hefty Ultima Godzilla. As if the big lizard wasn't enough of a problem normally.

Curiously, Brave Raideen is joining the extra-old-school set of mechs. While not one I'm particularly familiar with, it does have one particularly notable fan: Nicolas Cage. The oddball Hollywood legend has officially sung the praises of the show, and it has been seen on his T-shirts at major events. Normally I'm unswayed by celebrity endorsements, but I'm willing to trust Nic Cage's recommendation for anti-Godzilla recruits.

The showcase also introduces us to the new protagonist characters, created specifically for this game. Cross and Forte Tsukinowa are a duo of ninjas piloting giant ninja robots bristling with throwing-knives and flappy ninja scarves. Not entirely sure how sneaking is meant to work when you're taller than the highest of trees, but they're cool designs. Lastly, it confirms that between pre-order perks and the first round of DLC, the protagonists of Super Robot Wars Z, X and T (which all got English releases, but were only available in Asian territories) will be making guest appearances too.

As is customary for the series, getting the fancy deluxe edition is likely to set you back a pretty penny, but at least you get the original vocal versions of all the main mecha theme songs. Not something I can really recommend to anyone that isn't a mecha anime sicko, but… I'd be lying if I said I wasn't tempted. There's no pre-order options available yet, but you can wishlist Super Robot Wars Y here on Steam.