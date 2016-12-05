Nier: Automata has a new trailer, but no firm release date for PC as yet

Update 2: The Square Enix rep who confirmed the PC release date would fall on the same day as the PS4 version in the West was unfortunately misinformed: officially, there's not yet a release date for Nier: Automata on PC, though it's definitely coming some time next year.

Update: a Square Enix rep has confirmed that the PC release date will be the same as the PS4 date in the west – March 7 in North America and March 10 in Europe and Australia.

Original story

Nier: Automata is the sequel to one of the last decade's weirdest cult RPGs. Unlike that first instalment though, this one is actually releasing on PC. During the PlayStation Experience event at the weekend the PS4 release date for both Europe and North America was confirmed as March 7, though whether that applies to the PC edition is yet to be seen.

"Early 2017" was the rough PC release window provided earlier this year, though the game is releasing in Japan as soon as February. It's common for PC release dates to be a bit mysterious when a game is otherwise bound up in console exclusivity, but I've emailed Square Enix for some clarification.

In the meantime, here's the short but sweet trailer shown at PSX on Saturday. I never played the original Nier, but I know at least two people who count it among their favourite RPGs of all time.