Netflix joins Summer Game Fest to show off The Witcher, Resident Evil, and more

The latest addition to Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest livestream lineup is not actually about games—not directly, anyway—but about Netflix. "Geeked Week," as it's officially titled, will feature news, trailers, and other announcements from the network's game-based shows and movies.

The Witcher season 2 is the obvious one we're looking for, and the great hope is that we'll finally get a good look at what's coming in the next round of Geralt's cinematic adventure, which is expected to premiere later this year. But Netflix also teased appearances by The Cuphead Show and Resident Evil, which could be a reference to either the anime or the live action series that are in the works—or maybe both!

New #SummerGameFest Event Alert:@NetflixGeeked Week: GamingStreaming Friday, June 11 at 9 am PT / Noon PT@geoffkeighley joins @NetflixGeeked to debut shows and films based on your favorite games!Add to calendar at https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/L7GgZPnbHhJune 1, 2021 See more

There will be non-gaming stuff as well, including Masters of the Universe – Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, and The Sandman, which I have extremely high hopes for. Naturally, there's a promise of "so much more," which you'd expect, because this thing runs over a five-day stretch, from June 7-11.

A schedule for Netflix's Geeked Week hasn't been released yet, but it appears that the Summer Game Fest segment (which I would assume will be the most game-focused) will run on a single day, beginning at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on June 11, just ahead of the Koch Media stream. For the full rundown of livestreams and online events happening in June and beyond, be sure to check out our full E3 2021 schedule.