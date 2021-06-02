Popular

Netflix joins Summer Game Fest to show off The Witcher, Resident Evil, and more

By

Geeked Week will feature news, trailers, and reveals from its game-based shows and movies.

The Witcher Season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest addition to Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest livestream lineup is not actually about games—not directly, anyway—but about Netflix. "Geeked Week," as it's officially titled, will feature news, trailers, and other announcements from the network's game-based shows and movies.

The Witcher season 2 is the obvious one we're looking for, and the great hope is that we'll finally get a good look at what's coming in the next round of Geralt's cinematic adventure, which is expected to premiere later this year. But Netflix also teased appearances by The Cuphead Show and Resident Evil, which could be a reference to either the anime or the live action series that are in the works—or maybe both!

See more

There will be non-gaming stuff as well, including Masters of the Universe – Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, and The Sandman, which I have extremely high hopes for. Naturally, there's a promise of "so much more," which you'd expect, because this thing runs over a five-day stretch, from June 7-11.

A schedule for Netflix's Geeked Week hasn't been released yet, but it appears that the Summer Game Fest segment (which I would assume will be the most game-focused) will run on a single day, beginning at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on June 11, just ahead of the Koch Media stream. For the full rundown of livestreams and online events happening in June and beyond, be sure to check out our full E3 2021 schedule.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments