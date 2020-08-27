Netflix's live-action Resident Evil TV series has been confirmed

Resident Evil is getting a live-action TV adaptation courtesy of Netflix. We've known about it since last year, and in February a description was accidentally published on the Netflix media centre, but now we've got official confirmation.

The streaming platform teased the series via its NXOnNetflix Twitter account, which posted a photo of the script and a brief description.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklDAugust 27, 2020

The Wesker kids? Yep. According to a more detailed synopsis released by Netflix, the show will be split into two timelines that follow the misadventures of twin sisters Jade and Billie Wesker. Here's the full thing:

In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past—about her sister, her father and herself—continue to haunt her.

While their dad isn't named, there's a pretty good chance it's our old chum and long-time Resident Evil antagonist Albert Wesker. I'm sure he's a great dad.

It's yet to be dated and the cast is still a mystery, but we can expect eight one-hour episodes, with Supernatural's Andrew Dabb as the showrunner. Bronwen Hughes, whose credits include an episode of The Walking Dead, will direct the first two episodes.

I'm not sure I've got the energy for another zombie TV show or another Resident Evil adaptation, but when Netflix's algorithm feeds it to me, I will inevitably succumb. How about you lot? Got room for more zombies?