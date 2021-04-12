Mythic Quest Season 2 trailer teases a new expansion, Snoop Dogg

The lockdown has been a good time to binge watch TV, and I've finally just caught up with Mythic Quest, the workplace sitcom about the development team behind the most popular (fictional) MMORPG of all time.

That's good timing on my part, since a trailer for Mythic Quest: Season 2 has just arrived. We last saw the development team in a special "Quarantine" episode released back in May, which showed them struggling to cope with the isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic. The Season 2 trailer, thankfully, shows them (mostly) back in the office to begin working on, and squabbling over, a new expansion for their World of Warcraft-like game. You can watch the trailer above.

Interestingly, it looks like Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) is finally getting along with self-absorbed creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney, who is also one of the show's creators). But beleaguered executive producer David Brittlebee (David Hornsby) seems to think their newfound collaborative spirit is a sign of impending doom. "The calm before the divorce," he calls it.

We also see more flirting between Mythic Quest's QA testers Dana and Rachel (Imani Hakim and Ashly Burch) who look like they're now working with David's ultra-ambitious assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis). The trailer also shows an appearance by Derek Waters, of Drunk History fame, and a cameo by the famously short-tempered game streamer Snoop Doog .

If you haven't seen Mythic Quest yet, I'd give it a go. While the pilot felt a bit rushed and over-filled with gamer tropes, I warmed up to the show a lot more through the rest of the first season, and the quarantine episode was genuinely excellent.

Season 2 of Mythic Quest will begin airing on Apple TV+ on May 7. To tide you over, a special standalone episode called Everlight will air on Friday, April 16.