Art imitates life as the cast and crew of Mythic Quest are laid off and the last episode patched by Apple to 'say goodbye, instead of just game over'

Apple TV's comedy series about a videogame studio making an MMO has been canceled after four seasons and an expansion pack—the four-episode spin-off Side Quest—as reported by Variety. After spending so long parodying the videogame industry, the show will get a send-off that sounds like the equivalent of a Dota patch.

"Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, 'Mythic Quest' is coming to a close," executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney were quoted as saying. "We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple's blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over."

It's a shame the series has to end here, with a season our local Mythic Quest-enjoy Chris Livingston called "the best it's been since the first". Chris summed it up as "a nimble comedy with a lot of heart, packed with enough gaming references to make nerds smile but not so many that it becomes impenetrable to non-gamers."

Meanwhile, Netflix is out here commissioning a second season of its unwatchable Devil May Cry anime—a show whose theme song is literally Rollin' by Limp Bizkit. That's not a joke, they deliberately subjected people to the song that makes you wish Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith put the wall back up after they were done. That show gets to live on while Mythic Quest dies. It's an unjust world is what I'm saying.