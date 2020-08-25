Celebrate diversity and personal expression with the new Lightspeed Colour Collection from Logitech

Logitech has just announced the new G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, a spirited and unconventional looking headset that ‘celebrates self-expression’ with a full spectrum of RGB LEDs to play with. Because of course it does.

The headset will sport a 9.8oz, ultra lightweight frame with colour choices of blue, lilac, white, or black—with interchangeable mic covers and straps—so you can mix and match your look.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With that in mind we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun and colourful way.”

You’ll also be able to collect the peripherals in sets to match, with Logitech's new Colour Collection including the G203 and G305 Gaming Mice and G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard . Logitech has not made it into our best wireless headset guide, but perhaps it can break into the rankings with its new angular design. It's got its work cut out, however, as SteelSeries has got the list on lockdown right now.

As is an absolute necessity with peripherals nowadays, you’ll have the chance to personalise the headset’s lightsync RGB LEDs, using Logitech's familiar G HUB software, to make a lightshow that’s fit for a queen.

We've recently checked out the higher-spec G Pro X headset, with the same PRO-G drivers, and it's a fine set of wireless cans, but nothing to really write home about. The DTS Headphone X 2.0 surround sound wont make for the world’s richest audio experience out there, either, but at least the fancy Blue VO!CE mic sounds good and is wholly detachable, so you can’t accidentally snap the thing off.

With a battery life of up to 29 hours (that’s without your RBG lightshow turned on), 20m range, and USB compatibility with your PS4, it’s certainly something to look out for. I personally can't wait to be clad in this classy, retro-futuristic gear. Can you imagine how cool we're going to look with our all-matching lilac gaming setups?

The G733 Lightspeed Headset is expected to retail at a resounding $130 (£130) with a two year warranty. That is a premium price to add some fabulous personal flair to your battlestation, especially with some of the more affordable wireless headsets around today.