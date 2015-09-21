Life is Strange Episode 5 likely out October 20

Life is...odd, y'know? It's weird, unusual, bizarre...oh and strange. Life is Strange has been winning over more and more people with every episode, so a good proportion of you are probably very excited about the adventure game's fifth, and final, chapter.

Episode 5 might be out a little later than you were hoping for. Dontnod have published a blog post on the Square Enix site, in which they say that it will probably be out October 20. That's *checks calendar* ages away, but if it results in a better game, well, obviously a little extra development time is worth it.

Here's Dontnod's Luc explaining things:

"We don’t normally announce a date until we know the game is 100% ready but in the spirit of Max’s birthday (today) we wanted to let you know early that we are aiming to release Episode 5 ‘Polarized’ October 20.

"Many things can change in the lead up to release but the team are working really hard to try and hit this date. We know the wait may be a bit longer than some of you were hoping for but we want to ensure Episode 5 is the best it can be."

Jody Macgregor called Life is Strange a "refreshing glass of gut-punch" in a recent opinion piece, which doesn't sound like a terribly pleasant drink.