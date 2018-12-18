Life is Strange 2's second episode gets a release date, live-action trailer

Dontnod announced via Twitter today that Life is Strange 2 episode 2 will be released on January 24, 2019.

"Life is Strange 2 got off to a strong start, but the best is yet to come. Episode 2 is going to be a great moment for this season,” said Jon Brooke, co-head of studio at Square Enix External Studios. “Previous seasons have both had a point that was just, ‘that moment’, that captivated fans from all over the world, and we feel like this will be the one for Life is Strange 2."

Along with the announcement, Dontnod released a live-action trailer (embedded below) featuring Gonzalo Martin, the voice-actor of Sean Diaz. The short trailer might seem familiar to those who have played the first episode, and after it, there's a brief glimpse into what adventures await the Diaz brothers.

"Sean and Daniel Diaz continue their journey into the winter months. As the two brothers struggle against the cold, Daniel gets increasingly ill. Sean decides that they must take the risk and make their way to their distant grandparent’s house to recover and seek shelter."



Life is Strange 2 follows Sean and Daniel Diaz as they flee their home in Arcadia Bay after a tragic, supernatural accident. Pip gave her spoiler-free take on the first episode back in September and, while she didn't like the sketching mini-game, she said that it was a "confident opening episode with protagonists it’s easy to root for."