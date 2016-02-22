Learn the secrets of Total War: Warhammer at the PC Gamer Weekender

You can play Total War: Warhammer ahead of release at the PC Gamer Weekender on 5-6 in March (and get a free Sega game on PC for doing so), which is very cool. In addition to that, we've got The Creative Assembly on-stage at the event to talk exclusively about the game in a session called Heroes, Monsters and Magic.

Heroes, Monsters and Magic is an exclusive peek beneath the hood of Total War: Warhammer. This session details some of the core fantasy components of the game and how they’re made, from initial concept to the final game. Using some specific examples of battlefield units, you’ll get a rare insight into not just what goes into building the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles in the Total War mould, but also how you’ll be using these units in both campaign and battle.

The Creative Assembly joins the growing roster of developers you can see hosting live sessions at the event. So far confirmed for the Weekender we've got Io Interactive showing exclusive footage from Hitman, Larian with Divinity: Original Sin 2, Gearbox with Battleborn, the team behind Star Citizen, Firaxis talking the future of mods in XCOM 2, Paradox Interactive with Stellaris and loads more. We'll have a full schedule of stage events at the show shortly.

