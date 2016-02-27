Star Citizen takes to the stage at the PC Gamer Weekender

Star Citizen is coming to the developer stages at our live event, the PC Gamer Weekender! Leading devs on Star Citizen—and the star-studded single-player campaign, Squadron 42—will join us to discuss what they're working on next for the huge space sim, and to answer your questions.

The show will be called Star Citizen: Building a Galaxy—A Q&A With The Devs. Our panel includes lead level designer Michael Barclay, environment art director Ian Leyland and director of graphics engineering Ali Brown.

Michael has formerly worked at Free Radical and on Crysis, and now directs level design for Star Citizen and Squadron 42. Ian is the environment art director for Squadron 42 and the persistent universe—ask him about anything about procedural planets and space stations. Ali is responsible for the technology that lets CIG bring the artists' universe to life. Together they will offer insight into the game development process and show off what they're currently working on.

There will be plenty happening on our developer stages. You'll be able to catch an exclusive early glimpse of Stellaris, Frozen Synapse 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and more. Away from the stages we have a huge gaming zone where you can go hands-on with games like Total War: Warhammer and Dark Souls 3 a month ahead of release.

