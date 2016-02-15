See Stellaris near-complete at the PC Gamer Weekender

I've been going on about the Paradox team's appearance at the PC Gamer Weekender for a while. PC is the natural home of grand strategy, after all; it would be weird without them. But now I get to reveal—in an excited and child-like way—that they'll be bringing a near-complete build of Stellaris with them to show off on March 5-6 at London's Old Truman Brewery.

Game director Henrik Fåhraeus will appear in-person to talk through his vision and the mechanics of an unknowable galaxy generated fresh each time you start a game, assisted by Paradox Development Studio producer Anna Norrevik. They'll be demonstrating deep-space exploration, zoning in on how the early stages of a 4X transition to the events, anomalies and diplomacy of grand strategy.

Stellaris footage is thin on the ground, so the Weekender is the best opportunity to see how far it's come since we checked in on it five months ago. And let's face it, you'll need something contemplative to cool off after a day spent playing the likes of Dark Souls 3 and Total War: Warhammer or competing in the tournament gaming area. Grab your tickets here.