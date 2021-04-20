Fortnite Grappler Bow location and beginner's guide

Fortnite season 6 has introduced a ton of new exotic weapons, many of which you can craft, and some of which you can purchase outright from NPCs. The latest addition to the arsenal is the Grappler Bow.

The Grappler Bow is one of season 6's most interesting additions, in that it really isn't going to be used in combat, unless you're pulling off some ridiculous flanking maneuver.

You won't find the Grappler Bow scattered around the map like any other item or weapon, though. So we've whipped up this guide to show you where to find it and how to use it most effectively.

Where is the Grappler Bow in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Grappler Bow is only located (so far) in Stealthy Stronghold, held by the Lara Croft NPC. You'll find Lara hanging around one of the jungle ruins near the center of the area. If you're struggling to find her, glide around the center of the area as you begin to land and look for the text box symbol that floats above every NPC's head.

Once you've found Lara Croft, go up and speak to her. A menu will open with an option to purchase the Grappler Bow.

The bad news is that the Grappler Bow costs a whopping 500 gold bars.

That's a pretty hefty price for any item in Fortnite, considering you can only get gold by defeating other enemies and scavenging from loot boxes and such. All that said, be careful when you invest in a Grappler Bow, as you'll have to buy it again when your current game ends.

How to use the Grappler Bow

The Grappler Bow works similarly to the grappling gun, with the only difference being that you're using arrow ammo, and will need to aim the bow for a second while the arc of your shot lines up.

Once your shot connects, you'll be launched towards it. This can be a great way of climbing higher up an incline without spending building materials. In theory, you could also use it to flank an enemy player with relative speed.

The Grappler Bow does 89 damage per shot, according to HYPEX. With an ammo count of 31 arrows, that can be plenty of damage to knock any enemy player out of contention.

Here's Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR with a short video demonstration.

Here's how the Grappler Bow works, for the people who wanted to see it. pic.twitter.com/MyUNqO0MeQApril 20, 2021 See more

The Grappler Bow is Fortnite season 6's first new exotic weapon, and we expect more may be added down the line.

