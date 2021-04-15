How to mod vehicles in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6 has introduced the option to mod cars so they're suitable for off-road driving. Yep, that means that those modest taxis and sedans, the sports cars, and all the others can start hitting the hills without having to worry about spinning out or losing traction. No longer will you need to go to all the hassle of grabbing a truck just to get from one POI to another in the straightest line possible.

Other mods will presumably be coming in the future. Don't worry about figuring out how the process works in the middle of a firefight, though. We've done the research for you. Read on to find out how to mod cars in Fortnite.

How to mod cars in Fortnite: Off-road driving

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To mod a car, you'll need only one off-road tire. You'll most likely find these in garages, both the residential or the mechanic kind. You'll also need an empty inventory slot. If you're looking for an easy location to get your first mod out of the way, you can definitely find one at Sweaty Sands, in the garage at the gas station on the west side of town.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've got a tire, find a drivable car (one without the yellow tire lock on), equip the tire, and throw it at the car like you would any other throwable item.

Faster than any oil change I've ever had, your car will be immediately converted into a big-wheeled beast that would make any good ol' boy proud.

Keep in mind that Epic appears to be planning alternate vehicle mods in the future, so bookmark this page for when those updates release, as we'll be adding them to this list.

In the meantime, need more Fortnite guides? Here's all the Jonesy locations for the week 6 challenges, plus how to turn into a prop.