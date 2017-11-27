Get Wolfenstein 2 for just £16.49 in this Cyber Monday deal

Amazon UK is selling Wolfenstein 2 for a mere £16.49 today, which is the cheapest price we've seen yet. It's a boxed copy which contains a Steam key, so it's not quite as convenient as just buying it instantly, but that's a terrific price for one of the year's best first-person shooters.

Over the weekend, we've seen Wolfenstein 2 hovering more around the £20 range, which itself was already a great saving—so this is even better. While you don't get free shipping with this order unless you spend an extra £3.51, shipping is only £1.99, so it'll still cost less than the digital copies.

