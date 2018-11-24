Get £24 off our favourite gaming mouse, the Razer Deathadder Elite

Our top pick for the best gaming mouse in 2018 is £24 off at £45 today. The Deathadder Elite is a classic piece of Razer engineering. It's light and responsive, and will sync with your Chroma devices if you have more glowing Razer gear. The sculpt suits palm and claw grips, and it houses the best sensor in the business. This isn't quite as low as the price has ever been, but it's close enough to pounce if you're looking for a new mouse this Black Friday.

