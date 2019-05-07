Get $300 off an Alienware gaming PC today, with a 1660 Ti GPU

How do you fancy $300 off an Alienware gaming PC, arguably one of the best gaming PCs available? Dell is currently offering a sizeable discount on the mid-tier Alienware Aurora (featuring a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9400 processor and a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU), and we’ve got a code to reduce that price even further. With the 10 percent discount you’ll find below, you can get the rig for a tidy $899.99 instead of $1200. The deal is valid until May 13 2019, so you’ve only got a week to take advantage of it.

10 percent off code: SAVE10AFF

While it’s not the tip of the technological spear by any means, this version of the Aurora will still give a good performance at 1080p. It’s also a hell of a lot cheaper than top-of-the-line rigs. At least $500 less, actually. You’re getting a compact, stylish tower for your money as well, not to mention a design they say is designed for good airflow.

Here are the full specs:

CPU: 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 9400 (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology)

If you’d prefer an SSD, don’t worry; you can add a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $100 more. As an M.2 device, this upgrade is likely to be pretty good. Alternatively, you can always buy one separately and install it yourself if you’re feeling handy (in fact, we’ve got a guide on the best SSD for gaming to get you started).

